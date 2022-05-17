Energy Alert
AAA State Championship Preview: Valley View softball, baseball, girls soccer look to bring home the 4A Title Friday

Blazers clinch state tournament spot
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This week, Sports Director Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley are beginning their State Championship previews for Region 8 teams.

Today, they’re starting with Valley View, who has 3 different teams competing for a state championship Friday in Benton.

Valley View Girls Soccer (vs. Pulaski Academy, 10:00 am)

Valley View girls soccer will face a familiar foe on the first game of the jam-packed day Friday

The Blazers will take on Pulaski Academy for the second time this season.

The last time these two teams met was back in early March when one of the leading scorers Micah McMillan was injured. The Bruins got the better of Valley View that day, winning 3-0

Coach Ron Teat says this team has grown a lot since that loss.

“The beginning of the season having a lot of injuries and being able to overcome that, overcome some players not being able to play for multiple games, eight, nine games and watching this team grow and believe in themselves just with a tough schedule we played all year,” Teat said. “It’s just been an awesome experience just to watch the pure joy that they’ve had just going through this whole playoff run.”

Valley View Softball (vs. Nashville, 4:00 pm)

The Lady Blazers have been clicking on all cylinders during the state tournament, putting up 22 runs over their last two games.

This will be the first time this season they’ll scrap with the Scrappers.

“I just like the spot we’re in,” Head Coach BJ Zipfel said. “We have a chance and really all you can do at this point in the year is ask for a chance and here we’ve got one and if we play the way we did Friday and Saturday then I like our chances. We put the whole package together and showed what we’re capable of doing and as a result here we are in the finals.”

Valley View Baseball (vs. Harrison, 7:00 pm)

After a loss to Lonoke early in the playoffs, the Blazers have been lights out, allowing just 9 runs over the last 4 games.

Head Coach Josh Allison says this team has thrived under pressure.

“We almost didn’t make it to the state tournament, we had to have a walk-off hit against Stuttgart,” Allison said. “Ever since that game and playing Lonoke and kind of getting beat, we’ve turned the corner, played solid defensively and I would say more pressure baseball, we score in a lot of innings. Kind of like a constriction of the opponent so we did a really good job in the state tournament of the keeping pressure on people and played really good defensively.”

State Championship Preview Schedule

Monday (5/16):

Valley View baseball, softball, girls soccer

Tuesday (5/17):

EPC Softball

Tuckerman Softball

Wednesday (5/18):

GCT Softball

Marion Baseball

Full State Championship schedule in Benton on May 19-21

