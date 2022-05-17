Arkansas’ One Razorback Roadshow stops in Jonesboro, Mountain Home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The One Razorback Roadshow started its tour around the state Monday.

It started with lunch in Mountain Home, then made its way to Jonesboro at The Social. Dozens showed up, taking in food and drinks and bidding for signed helmets.

“It’s great to be over here in Jonesboro at the Social, they put on a great event for us tonight,” Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said. “Great turnout of Razorback fans. Just a lot of energy here. A lot of passion for the Razorbacks on the eastern part of the state.”

Fans got to interact with Yurachek and Gymnastics Coach Jordyn Wieber.

“One of the things that attracted me about Arkansas was knowing that the whole state is just all about the Razorbacks,” Wieber said. “So it’s really cool to be able to go to other towns and really feel that energy and feel the support from the fans.”

The four-day bus tour will continue in Forrest City Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.