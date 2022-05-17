Energy Alert
Arkansas softball to host NCAA Regional, is No. 4 seed

By Razorback Athletics
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
For the third time in program history, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 5 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 4 national seed, the highest in school history, as announced Sunday night. No. 24 Oregon, Wichita State and Princeton will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.

The Razorbacks will play Princeton at 5 p.m. Friday on SEC Network. Oregon vs. Wichita State will follow at 7:30 p.m.

More information on tickets and the broadcast schedule for regionals at Bogle Park will be communicated in the next 24 hours.

Arkansas and Princeton meet for the first time in program history. The Hogs are 0-2 against the Ducks and 10-4 all-time against Wichita State. Arkansas defeated the Shockers, 7-4, on Feb. 19.

Bogle Park last hosted a regional in 2021, with Arkansas claiming the regional championship after defeating Manhattan, South Dakota State and Stanford.

Schedule

Friday, May 20

Game 1: #1 Arkansas vs. #4 Princeton – 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 2: #2 Oregon vs. #3 Wichita State – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 1 p.m.

*Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 3:30 p.m.

*if necessary

