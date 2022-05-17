Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State softball looks to continuing dominating run in NCSA World Series

The Red Wolves will compete for a NCSA World Series title starting Thursday in Columbus, Ga.
The Red Wolves will compete for a NCSA World Series title starting Thursday in Columbus, Ga.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State softball hopes to bring home another National Title. The Scarlet and Black will be the one seed for the NCSA World Series in Columbus, Georgia starting Thursday.

They’ve done it with an overpowering offense and dominant pitching.

“They just don’t quit,” first-year head coach Tim House said. “They’ve done a super great job. We went through conference undefeated and regional tournament undefeated and so throughout the conference and regional play, we actually scored 204 and allowed six runs. So I brought some new stuff in and everyone bought in 100%. And so when the team buys in, it’s easy for the coach to buy in, and you know, give all to you.”

The Red Wolves look to bring home their first national title since 2017.

“We spent several days working really hard, extra hard, practicing several times a day, trying to get everything right, pitching right, hitting right, and just making sure everything’s right and ready for the tournament,” senior Keely Curtis said. “It’s been cool just to watch the team like evolve and change throughout the years and get better and better every year. It’s changed a lot, but each year there’s something new and special about it and this year has been really exciting.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One parent said after noticing her son was more tired than usual after coming home from school,...
Brookland Middle School under investigation by DHS for mistreatment of students
Police need the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run that sent a woman...
Police searching for vehicle involved in pedestrian hit and run
Police arrested an 18-year-old Paragould man Thursday on suspicion of rape after they say he...
Man arrested on rape charge
Stan Mcdaniel, 57, of Jonesboro, was arrested for terroristic threatening Sunday after he and...
Man accused of threatening to chop off girlfriend’s head
Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash happened Monday on Highway 34 near Beech Grove.
Person airlifted after rollover crash

Latest News

Benton WR commits to Arkansas State
Red Wolves in 60: Cameron Harris & Jazmyn Turner are recent commitments
Keely Curtis and the Red Wolves hope to bring home NCSA World Series
Red Wolves Raw: A-State softball senior Keely Curtis on upcoming NCSA World Series
House is the first-year head coach for A-State
Red Wolves Raw: A-State softball coach Tim House on upcoming NCSA World Series
Arkansas softball to host NCAA Regional, is No. 4 seed