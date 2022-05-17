Arkansas State softball looks to continuing dominating run in NCSA World Series

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State softball hopes to bring home another National Title. The Scarlet and Black will be the one seed for the NCSA World Series in Columbus, Georgia starting Thursday.

They’ve done it with an overpowering offense and dominant pitching.

“They just don’t quit,” first-year head coach Tim House said. “They’ve done a super great job. We went through conference undefeated and regional tournament undefeated and so throughout the conference and regional play, we actually scored 204 and allowed six runs. So I brought some new stuff in and everyone bought in 100%. And so when the team buys in, it’s easy for the coach to buy in, and you know, give all to you.”

The Red Wolves look to bring home their first national title since 2017.

“We spent several days working really hard, extra hard, practicing several times a day, trying to get everything right, pitching right, hitting right, and just making sure everything’s right and ready for the tournament,” senior Keely Curtis said. “It’s been cool just to watch the team like evolve and change throughout the years and get better and better every year. It’s changed a lot, but each year there’s something new and special about it and this year has been really exciting.”

