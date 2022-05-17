Energy Alert
ASP “Click It or Ticket” enforcement plan scheduled

Beginning Monday, May 23, Arkansas patrols will be closely watching drivers not using their seat belts as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click It or Ticket” initiative. (Source: pexels.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re planning to be driving across the natural state starting next week, make sure you fasten your seat belt.

Beginning Monday, May 23, Arkansas patrols will be closely watching drivers not using their seat belts as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click It or Ticket” initiative.

The Arkansas Highway Safety Office said in a news release that the regular practice of using seat belts is a proven lifesaver.

“The objective is to change the ways of so many drivers and passengers who never use their seat belts,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police. “We want the act of buckling up to become instinctive for everyone anytime they get in a car or truck to travel.”

The NHTSA said in 2020, there were 10,893 unbuckled passengers who were killed in crashes across the United States, with 55% of those being male.

You can learn more about the “Click It or Ticket” initiative by clicking here.

The “Click It or Ticket” initiative will last until June 5.

