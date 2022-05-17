Caught on camera: 2 businesses vandalized

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two business owners in downtown Jonesboro opened Sunday morning with damage to their storefront.

Surveillance provided by The Parsonage shows a woman jumping up to hit the restaurant’s sign and yelling at the man with her to do the same thing.

“This girl is demanding this young guy to go and destroy the sign,” Parsonage owner Ramey Myers said.

Across the street, Georgeous Custom Jewelry Designs owner George Gotcher said flowerpots were tipped over the same night.

“We heard them at midnight,” Gotcher said, “I didn’t get up; I was tired, but my wife did get up, and she watched them walk down the street. One fell in a planter.”

Both business owners said they were disappointed someone would destroy something they worked hard for.

“We don’t have corporate to reach out to replace items that are destroyed on a daily basis,” Myers said.

Myers and Gotcher said they posted surveillance video on their Facebook pages hoping to find the people responsible for the damage and “to find out why and how someone would do that to a local business in downtown Jonesboro.”

Downtown resident James Bickham said his surveillance also caught the vandalism from another angle, and he wanted to help hold the perpetrators responsible.

“There are folks out there that do things and think there’s no accountability,” Bickham said, “They think they can do things and run off and then they’re gone.”

Bickham added replacing the items damaged will come out of small business owners’ pockets, but the one thing that could help fix the situation is if the accused party apologized for their actions.

