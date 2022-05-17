Cooter baseball wins 15th District Championship in last 16 seasons

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - David vs. Goliath. Everyone knows the story. The Missouri Class 1 District 1 championship game featured two teams that could fit perfectly into that scenario.

Entering today, Cooter had won 14 district championships in the last 15 seasons going back to 2006. On the other hand, Risco was still looking for its first in school history.

However, in this version of the iconic tale, David’s slingshot may have ricocheted back against himself.

Cooter took a 6-0 lead in the first inning. All of the Wildcats’ runs came from walks or errors by Risco.

Once the Tigers woke up from their nightmare, a bit of a pitching duel broke out. Garrett Hicks, in relief for Risco, and Hayden Nazarenus, who got the start for Cooter, continually shut down scoring chances for three straight innings.

In the top of the fifth, Risco finally broke the ice. A double steal brought Kadin Carlisle sliding safely across home plate. Then Austin Rogers ripped an RBI single to left, scoring Ethan Smiley. The Tigers were back in it, 6-2.

But Cooter’s bats started buzzing in the bottom half of the inning. After tacking on four more runs, Lukas Barnes lined one all the way to the wall in left with runners on the corners. Both came around to score pushing the Wildcats’ lead to 10. A walk-off, run-rule victory.

Cooter wins the 2022 Class 1 District 1 Championship. Their 15th district title in the past 16 seasons. An impressive run for the Wildcats.

