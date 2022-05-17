County using survey to prepare for future disasters

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -The Craighead County Office of Emergency Management needs your help to prepare for future disasters.

The OEM is conducting a Hazard Vulnerability Survey for anyone and everyone that calls Craighead County home. Students, commuters, and anyone else connected with the county can respond.

Director Anthony Coy said he’s hoping for a high response rate, though he understands the task may be a bit time-consuming.

“Admittedly, it’s going to take a little time. But when we get those answers, and the more we get, the more comprehensive the Hazard Vulnerability Analysis will be,” he said.

The survey covers 50 topics with five questions per topic and takes about 15 minutes to complete.

Once the survey closes, the OEM will analyze the data to find out how to best focus their efforts in the future.

Coy said he wanted to thank everyone in advance for their time and help in keeping the county safe.

The survey will be open for two to three weeks and can be found on the Craighead County Office of Emergency Management website.

