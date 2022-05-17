Endangered Silver Advisory Alert issued for missing man

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

According to the news release, on Tuesday morning 71-year-old Melvin Malone left his home on Slicer Street to visit his son on Russell Street. Police said he never arrived.

Malone, who has been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen driving a white 2013 Chrysler 200 with Missouri license plate number VC6U3K.

He has been known to travel long distances and is unaware of where he is when he arrives, police said.

Malone is described as being 5′6″ and weighing 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and gray pants.

Anyone with information on his disappearance should call 911 or the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.

