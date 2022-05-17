Energy Alert
Former A-State WR Jonathan Adams catches another TD in week 5 of USFL action

USFL
USFL(WBRC)
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - The Scarlet and Black is still being represented well in the USFL.

WR Jonathan Adams (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 7 targets, 4 receptions, 60 yards (team-high), TD

  • Adams caught a touchdown for the second straight week. He had 4 grabs for 60 yards, but the Breakers lost to the Generals.

DE Chris Odom (Arkansas State - Houston) - 1 tackle, 1 TFL

  • Odom continues to lead the league in sacks (5.5) and forced fumbles (3)

S Cody Brown (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 6 tackles

WR Cameron Echols-Luper (Arkansas State - New Jersey) - 1 reception, 25 yards

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

