Former A-State WR Jonathan Adams catches another TD in week 5 of USFL action
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - The Scarlet and Black is still being represented well in the USFL.
WR Jonathan Adams (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 7 targets, 4 receptions, 60 yards (team-high), TD
- Adams caught a touchdown for the second straight week. He had 4 grabs for 60 yards, but the Breakers lost to the Generals.
DE Chris Odom (Arkansas State - Houston) - 1 tackle, 1 TFL
- Odom continues to lead the league in sacks (5.5) and forced fumbles (3)
S Cody Brown (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 6 tackles
WR Cameron Echols-Luper (Arkansas State - New Jersey) - 1 reception, 25 yards
