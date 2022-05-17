Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Girl is 5th person to die from St. Louis crash last week

Four people are dead and three others were injured in a car accident Friday night, police...
Four people are dead and three others were injured in a car accident Friday night, police confirm to News 4.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS — Authorities say an 11-year-old girl is the fifth person to die from her injuries in a crash caused by a vehicle that police had tried to stop in the minutes before it hit a van carrying seven family members.

Read: 4 dead, 3 juveniles injured after severe crash

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that the medical examiner’s office confirmed on Monday the death of 11-year-old Takera Thompson, of St. Louis. She died at a hospital three days after the May 6 crash.

Also killed in the crash were the child’s grandmother, 56-year-old Anngelique Simmons; Takera’s aunt, 34-year-old Rhonda Simmons; and two great-uncles, 47-year-old Ephriam “Wayne” Simmons and 43-year-old Luther Simmons. Two other children in the van also suffered critical injuries.

Story: Family of 4 killed in North City crash wants justice, says police need to be held accountable

The crash happened when a Jeep that had fled a police stop crashed into the van.

Most Read

One parent said after noticing her son was more tired than usual after coming home from school,...
Brookland Middle School under investigation by DHS for mistreatment of students
Police arrested an 18-year-old Paragould man Thursday on suspicion of rape after they say he...
Man arrested on rape charge
Police need the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run that sent a woman...
Police searching for vehicle involved in pedestrian hit and run
Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash happened Monday on Highway 34 near Beech Grove.
Person airlifted after rollover crash
Northeast Arkansas foodies longing for Krystal’s square burgers will not have to wait much...
Opening date announced for new Krystal

Latest News

Rita Politte and Michael Politte
Missouri prosecutor seeks to vacate man’s conviction in mom’s death
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4), right, celebrates with teammate Albert Pujols after...
Cardinals-Mets game postponed by rain; doubleheader Tuesday
St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Brayden Schenn (10) celebrate after the Blues defeated...
St. Louis visits Colorado to start the NHL Playoffs
Pills
Missouri Bill protects doctors who prescribe 2 controversial drugs