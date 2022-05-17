Energy Alert
‘The great threat in our country’: Ark. hate crimes reach record levels

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By Chris Carter
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A recent rash of mass shootings has marginalized communities on edge as lawmakers work to find a solution.

This past weekend, 44 people in four American cities were shot or killed in mass shootings. Two of those shootings were deemed hate crimes.

Across the nation, hate crimes are up. In the Natural State, hate crimes have hit a high not seen in almost a decade.

“Racially motivated violence is actually the greatest threat in our country today,” Margaret Huang, the CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Across Arkansas, the most recent data from the FBI found hate crimes rose in 2020 to their highest level since 2010. In 2020, there were 19 incidents compared to eight in 2019.

Huang said the hate crimes are likely fueled by extreme rhetoric often spread online.

“We have never seen hate more mainstream than we see it today. We have to do more to fight against these ideologies,” she said.

In Arkansas, hate crimes against Black communities were the most reported over the past decade. Anti-white was the second most reported, followed by Anti-Hispanic or Latino, anti-mental disability, and then anti-gay.

Out of 210 reported cases between 2010 and 2020 - 150 of the crimes were committed by white offenders. Until 2021, Arkansas was only one of three states without a hate crime law.

The new law requires offenders to serve 80-percent of their sentences for various hate crimes related to mental, physical, biological, political, or religious beliefs. It has been criticized for omitting race, sexual orientation, or gender identity as categories.

Right now, a domestic terrorism prevention bill is moving through the U-S House. Civil and human rights groups are calling on Congress to pass it, saying it would create more resources to prevent hate-based attacks.

The FBI data used is sometimes considered flawed because it only considers hate crimes reported by police departments -- and not all police departments have the same reporting mechanisms.

