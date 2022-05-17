Helicopter called to Jonesboro pedestrian crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A helicopter was called to the scene of a pedestrian crash in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro Police, the pedestrian is being airlifted to the hospital.

2 lanes blocked on East Highland Drive due to a pedestrian crash. Details limited at this time. pic.twitter.com/zyhVAPZGf9 — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) May 17, 2022

According to Jonesboro Police Desk Sergeant, the crash happened in the 3500 block of East Highland Drive around 10:30 p.m.

We’ll continue to bring you more details as we learn them.

