Helicopter called to Jonesboro pedestrian crash
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A helicopter was called to the scene of a pedestrian crash in Jonesboro.
According to Jonesboro Police, the pedestrian is being airlifted to the hospital.
According to Jonesboro Police Desk Sergeant, the crash happened in the 3500 block of East Highland Drive around 10:30 p.m.
We’ll continue to bring you more details as we learn them.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.