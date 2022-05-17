One More Nice Day Before Heat and Humidity Return

We’re back in the 80s this afternoon after a cool morning. Humidity rises today, but you won’t feel it until Wednesday morning as heat builds back in. Today will feel just as nice as yesterday despite increasing clouds this morning. A few sprinkles are possible later this afternoon. Overnight, rain moves through Missouri. It’ll be close enough that a few showers will be possible Wednesday morning. Highs are close to or in the 90s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. A strong cold front arrives late Friday to bring cool and dry air into Region 8. Highs drop to the 60s and 70s with overnight temperatures close to the 40s for a few mornings. Strong or severe storms are possible along the front Friday night into Saturday morning.

