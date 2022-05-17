Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

One More Nice Day Before Heat and Humidity Return

May 17th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re back in the 80s this afternoon after a cool morning. Humidity rises today, but you won’t feel it until Wednesday morning as heat builds back in. Today will feel just as nice as yesterday despite increasing clouds this morning. A few sprinkles are possible later this afternoon. Overnight, rain moves through Missouri. It’ll be close enough that a few showers will be possible Wednesday morning. Highs are close to or in the 90s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. A strong cold front arrives late Friday to bring cool and dry air into Region 8. Highs drop to the 60s and 70s with overnight temperatures close to the 40s for a few mornings. Strong or severe storms are possible along the front Friday night into Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One parent said after noticing her son was more tired than usual after coming home from school,...
Brookland Middle School under investigation by DHS for mistreatment of students
Police arrested an 18-year-old Paragould man Thursday on suspicion of rape after they say he...
Man arrested on rape charge
Northeast Arkansas foodies longing for Krystal’s square burgers will not have to wait much...
Opening date announced for new Krystal
Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash happened Monday on Highway 34 near Beech Grove.
Person airlifted after rollover crash
Stan Mcdaniel, 57, of Jonesboro, was arrested for terroristic threatening Sunday after he and...
Man arrested after threatening to kill girlfriend

Latest News

Ryan's Monday 5PM Forecast (5/16/2022)
Ryan's Monday 5PM Forecast (5/16/2022)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (5/16)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (5/16)
Zach's Monday morning weather
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Sunday Evening Forecast (5/15/22)
Aaron's Sunday Evening Forecast (5/15/22)