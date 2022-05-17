Jonesboro teacher selected for Supreme Court summer institute

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro High School teacher will get the opportunity to sit in while the Supreme Court provides its opinion on cases this summer.

U.S. History and Government politics teacher, Jon Newman, was selected to attend the Supreme Court Institute in Washington.

He told Region 8 News that only 60 other educators from around the nation were selected.

Newman would be leaving for the event on June 9 and return on June 14.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.