Jonesboro teacher selected for Supreme Court summer institute

U.S. History and Government politics teacher, Jon Newman, was selected to attend the Supreme Court Institute in Washington.
U.S. History and Government politics teacher, Jon Newman, was selected to attend the Supreme Court Institute in Washington.(Source: Jon Newman)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro High School teacher will get the opportunity to sit in while the Supreme Court provides its opinion on cases this summer.

U.S. History and Government politics teacher, Jon Newman, was selected to attend the Supreme Court Institute in Washington.

He told Region 8 News that only 60 other educators from around the nation were selected.

Newman would be leaving for the event on June 9 and return on June 14.

