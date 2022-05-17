Energy Alert
Man arrested after threatening to kill girlfriend

Stan Mcdaniel, 57, of Jonesboro, was arrested for terroristic threatening Sunday after he and...
Stan Mcdaniel, 57, of Jonesboro, was arrested for terroristic threatening Sunday after he and his girlfriend got into an argument.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was arrested for terroristic threatening after he and his girlfriend got into an argument.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to a home on Dalton Farmer Drive on May 15 for an “unknown disturbance”.

Upon their arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who said she was in an argument with her boyfriend, Stan Mcdaniel, 57.

The victim had gone to call her mother to ask her to come to get her, but Mcdaniel then put his hands on the victim’s head and started to squeeze it, the affidavit stated.

“The victim asked her mother to call the police and Mcdaniel stated that if she does, then he will chop the victim’s head off,” Jonesboro police said.

The victim told officers she was in fear of Mcdaniel seriously hurting her because she said he had “broke her nose in the past”.

Mcdaniel is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center.

