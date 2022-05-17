May 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’re back in the 80s this afternoon after a cool morning. Humidity rises today, but you won’t feel it until Wednesday morning as heat builds back in.

Today will feel just as nice as yesterday despite increasing clouds this morning. A few sprinkles are possible later this afternoon.

Overnight, rain moves through Missouri. It’ll be close enough that a few showers will be possible Wednesday morning.

Highs are close to or in the 90s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. A strong cold front arrives late Friday to bring cool and dry air into Region 8. Highs drop to the 60s and 70s with overnight temperatures close to the 40s for a few mornings.

Strong or severe storms are possible along the front Friday night into Saturday morning.

News Headlines

Online posts reveal suspected gunman spent months planning racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket. We’ll have a live report from New York.

A concealed carry instructor reminds Arkansans the value of protecting themselves.

Vote 2022 Election Profiles: Randolph County Judge.

Baby formula shortage causing some to look for breast milk for sale on social media.

A study finds Missouri, Arkansas below average in law enforcement pay.

