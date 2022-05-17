Energy Alert
Mountain View, Mo. man pleads guilty to death within Ozark National Scenic Riverways area

Dylan Hanger/Texas County Sheriff's Office
Dylan Hanger/Texas County Sheriff's Office (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - A Mountain View man pleaded guilty in federal court to murdering his estranged wife during an argument.

Dylan J. Hanger, 30, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool on May 10, to one count of murder in the second degree.

Hanger admitted he met his estranged wife, Brittany Gorman, at the Buck Hollow Access Area, along the Jacks Fork River, within the Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Texas County, Mo., on May 20, 2020. An argument ensued, during which Hanger stabbed Gorman several times in the chest, leading to her death.

Hanger could receive a life sentence in federal prison.

