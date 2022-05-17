New soybean processing facility to create 45 ‘high-paying’ jobs

CARUTHERSVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cargill announced Monday it would build a new soybean process facility near Caruthersville.

According to the company’s news release, the plant will create 45 new “high-paying jobs” in Pemiscot County.

“Agriculture is critically important to Missouri, and I’m thrilled to see a leading company like Cargill invest, create jobs, and strengthen this vital sector,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We look forward to the positive impact Cargill’s facility will have for farmers and all Missourians in the southeast region.”

Once completed, the facility will be able to process and distribute 62 million bushels of soybeans each year.

Cargill expects to break ground early next year and have the plant operational by the start of 2026.

“The 45 new jobs created will pay more than double the county average,” the news release said.

This soybean processing facility in southeast Missouri is a major ‘win’ for Missouri farmers, and for farmers in the entire region,” said Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn. “Missouri is a major soybean producer, with soybean sales as the state’s top cash receipt year after year. I appreciate Cargill and the other partners in this project for providing new market opportunities for farmers to increase their bottom line.”

