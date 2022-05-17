New website helps Missourians see spending from American Rescue Plan Act

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A new website will help with access to Missouri’s funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Governor Mike Parson announced the new website, which is called moarpa.mo.gov.

“We want to use this historic funding to make responsible investments that best serve Missourians,” Parson said. “This website provides a one-stop shop to see how these funds are being spent and also how to apply for funding. We owe it to the people of Missouri to be transparent in our spending efforts and ensure these funds are used in the most effective ways possible.”

The website allows for different organizations, including non-profits, municipalities, businesses and communities, to apply for funds.

Allowable spending from the program funds include:

public health expenditures

address negative economic impacts caused by COVID-19

replace lost public sector revenue

invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure

ARPA funds have to be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and they have to be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

