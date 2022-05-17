CHECK RESULTS: Ky. Primary Election

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Voters in Kentucky headed to the polls on Tuesday, May 17.

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in the commonwealth and there are a number of big races on the ballot, including seats in the senate and the house of representatives.

Voting officials in Ballard County say due to the number of important races, they’re expecting a large turnout.

“Normally, around 50 percent, Ballard County votes pretty good, but I’m hoping for about 65 percent because we have a sheriff’s race on the ballot, which brings them out pretty good.”

You will need a state ID to be able to vote.

If you have made a move or name change recently, be sure to check that your ID matches your voter registration.

Polls were open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you need help getting to a polling location, TARC will be offering free rides.

Election results can be found here, at Heartland Votes.

