Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

CHECK RESULTS: Ky. Primary Election

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in the commonwealth and there are a number of big races on the...
Tuesday is Primary Election Day in the commonwealth and there are a number of big races on the ballot, including seats in the senate and the house of representatives.(WIS-TV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Voters in Kentucky headed to the polls on Tuesday, May 17.

You can check results here.

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in the commonwealth and there are a number of big races on the ballot, including seats in the senate and the house of representatives.

Voting officials in Ballard County say due to the number of important races, they’re expecting a large turnout.

“Normally, around 50 percent, Ballard County votes pretty good, but I’m hoping for about 65 percent because we have a sheriff’s race on the ballot, which brings them out pretty good.”

You will need a state ID to be able to vote.

If you have made a move or name change recently, be sure to check that your ID matches your voter registration.

Polls were open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you need help getting to a polling location, TARC will be offering free rides.

Election results can be found here, at Heartland Votes.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One parent said after noticing her son was more tired than usual after coming home from school,...
Brookland Middle School under investigation by DHS for mistreatment of students
Police need the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run that sent a woman...
Police searching for vehicle involved in pedestrian hit and run
Police arrested an 18-year-old Paragould man Thursday on suspicion of rape after they say he...
Man arrested on rape charge
Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash happened Monday on Highway 34 near Beech Grove.
Person airlifted after rollover crash
Stan Mcdaniel, 57, of Jonesboro, was arrested for terroristic threatening Sunday after he and...
Man accused of threatening to chop off girlfriend’s head

Latest News

The Hazard Vulnerability Survey is the first conducted since before 2020.
County using survey to prepare for future disasters
Officials conducting hazard survey
Officials conducting hazard survey
Plant to bring more economic opportunities
Plant to bring more economic opportunities
Endangered silver advisory for missing man
Endangered silver advisory for missing man
Tuckerman head softball coach
Region 8 Sports Extra: Matt Dillon on Tuckerman softball returning to state finals