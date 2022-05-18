All lanes open after months long construction project

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - All Southwest and Highland Drive intersection lanes are open after months of construction.

The new traffic pattern features two left-turning lanes for those turning to go south on Southwest Drive and East on Highland Drive.

People who have driven around the intersection say they have become well acclimated to the change.

“It’s really good because now it can flow easier, faster, and safer,” Annabel Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez added that the only issue is the right turn signal, saying it should only have just a green arrow to indicate going right instead of a solid green light to avoid confusion.

Motorists like Kenneth Smith said it should be easy to follow if you are paying attention.

“If people pay attention to what’s going on and most of the time, someone’s not paying attention if they run that light,” Smith said.

Traffic cameras have been put up at the intersection to ensure traffic flows smoothly.

