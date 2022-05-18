Energy Alert
Commodity distribution event starts early due to demand

By Chase Gage
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas held its second-quarter Commodity Distribution Event in Randolph County Wednesday morning.

The event had two locations: One in Pocahontas and another in Ravenden Springs.

Between the two, the Food Bank gave away more than 300 boxes of food to those in need.

Keith Livesay, USDA coordinator for the Food Bank, said that even though the event was scheduled for 9 a.m., cars were lined up almost two hours before then.

“Since we’ve started these drive-throughs, I haven’t changed the times,” he said. “But a lot of the time we will start early because people will be lined up and if we don’t get them through, we’ll have traffic problems.”

The next Commodity Distribution Event will take place on Wednesday, May 25 in Lawrence County.

For more information, you can visit the Food Bank’s website.

