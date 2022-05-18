Hot and Humid Heading Into the Weekend

Humidity is back! We’re starting off the day already warm with more 90s expected this afternoon. We’ll stay very warm and humid until the cold front arrives late Saturday. For the rest of the workweek, we will have that chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm each afternoon. Heat relief arrives by Sunday morning. We’ll see a chance of rain and storms first. The best chance of rain will be Saturday into Saturday night. We do not see a huge severe thunderstorm threat, but a few storms could have a wind and hail threat. It’ll feel nice for a couple of days with below-normal temperatures, but we should be back to normal by the middle of the week.

