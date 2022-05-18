Demand for summer camps increases cost for parents

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Summer is here and that means camp for a lot of Heartland kids. Prices are up this year but so is the demand for spots.

Experts said about 26 million kids will enroll in camps this summer, high demand is causing parents to pay more. Local camp leaders say this is the most interest they’ve seen in years.

“There is a lot more demand this year. We’re literally getting on average 3 to 8 inquiries a day. Last year probably half that.”

Tony Cain is getting ready for a full group of kids at his Cape’s Best Summer Camp in Cape Girardeau.

More children also come with the need for more staff, raising costs for him and parents.

“It’s a challenge, yes. Parents are working, and they’ve got to have some place for their children to go,” Cain said.

According to CBS News experts said you can expect to pay up to 15% more than previous summers. Inflation, COVID protocols, and supply and demand are to blame

“Parents that actually have to do that and they do not have a choice I don’t know how they afford it,” Hope Benthal said.

Benthal shared that she is able take her 4-year-old son to work with her and gets help from family. However, she knows that is not the case for all parents.

“What I have found talking to others and checking on the prices if I were to put him in daycare, they are running anywhere from 350 to 450 a week,” Benthal said.

Cain said he recognizes the trouble this causes. He’s looking forward to when camps are less expensive.

“Camps are not a want they are a need for parents,” Cain said

Cain said his camp is almost full. Experts suggest parents enroll their kids in summer programs before the end of the school year.

