Deputies need help identifying suspect in house break-in

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County deputies need your help in identifying a suspect caught on camera breaking into a house.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at a house on North Ozark Lane just outside of Trumann on Monday night. Deputies posted images of the suspect caught from surveillance cameras.

Deputies note the times on the images are not correct.

If you have information regarding this case, call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-5411.

