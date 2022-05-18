Energy Alert
Deputies need help identifying suspect in house break-in

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at a house on North Ozark Lane...
The Poinsett County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred at a house on North Ozark Lane just outside of Trumann on Monday night.(Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County deputies need your help in identifying a suspect caught on camera breaking into a house.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at a house on North Ozark Lane just outside of Trumann on Monday night. Deputies posted images of the suspect caught from surveillance cameras.

Attempt to Identify On Monday night, May 16, 2022, a black male suspect forced entry into a residence located on North...

Posted by Poinsett County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Deputies note the times on the images are not correct.

If you have information regarding this case, call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-5411.

