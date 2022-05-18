Energy Alert
Early voting numbers higher than expected

Early voting numbers have already surpassed the total from 2018 with time to spare.
By Chase Gage
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Early Voting is underway across Arkansas, and turnout in Randolph County is higher than initially expected.

Through the first eight days, there were roughly 1,000 ballots cast. That’s up from less than 800 during the entire early voting period for the 2018 Primary Election.

Randolph County Election Coordinator April Duff said she hopes to see the trend continue.

“Everybody has a little more interest in what’s going on in their community and in the world. Over the last several election cycles we’ve seen more and more interest,” she said.

Residents can cast early ballots at the First Baptist Church on 511 West Church Street in Pocahontas.

Early voting is open statewide Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until election day on May 24.

You can visit the Vote 2022 page to learn more about this year’s election.

