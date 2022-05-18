Energy Alert
EXCLUSIVE POLL: Majority of Missourians blame Biden for inflation, feel some abortions should be legal

Of those polled, 45% say President Joe Biden was most to blame for inflation.
By Stephanie Usery
Updated: 13 hours ago
MISSOURI (KMOV) – An exclusive poll is shedding light on how Missourians feel about some of the biggest topics of today.

The Economy

Pollsters with SurveyUSA found that 45% of adults feel their family is worse off than they were before the pandemic. Only 10% of those polled said they are better off and 41% feel they are doing about the same.

Of those polled, 45% say President Joe Biden was most to blame for inflation, while 20% lay the blame on corporations focused on profits and 8% think Republicans in Congress deserve most of the blame.

Most respondents say life has returned to normal to some extent from the pandemic. The poll found that 24% of people feel life is back to normal, 45% say it’s somewhat back to normal and 28% feel it is not.

War in Ukraine

The survey found that 37% of Missourians approve of how President Biden is handling the US response to the war, and 50% disapprove.

If Russia attacks a NATO country, 51% of those polled think US troops should be sent to defend that country.

When asked if the Russia-Ukraine war could escalate into World War III, 70% of respondents said they were worried it could.

Abortion

The exclusive poll found that 48% of Missourians say at least some abortions should be permitted while 46% say very few or none should be allowed. Of those, 26% say abortion should always be legally permitted, 22% say it should be legal with some restrictions, 29% say abortion should be illegal, except in cases of rape, incent, or to save a mother’s life, and 13% say abortion should always be illegal.

Of those who took the poll, 47% of responders say Roe V. Wade should remain the law of the land, while 31% feel it should be overturned.

If Roe V. Wade is overturned, pollsters found that 58% of Missouri adults are opposed to an existing Missouri law that would automatically go into effect and ban all abortions.

About the Poll

The SurveyUSA polling was conducted exclusively for Gray Televisions’ stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, Mo., WGEM-TV in Quincy, Ill.; KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, Iowa) and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, Kan.

SurveyUSA interviewed 2,175 Missouri adults online May 11-15, 2022, using sample provided by Lucid Holdings LLC of New Orleans.

Of the adults, 1,782 were identified as being registered to vote. Of the registered voters, 642 were determined by SurveyUSA to be likely to vote in the August 2 Republican primary; 500 were determined to be likely to vote in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary; 1,412 were determined to be likely to vote in the November 8 general election.

The pool of adult survey respondents was weighted to U.S. Census targets for gender, age, race, education and homeownership.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

