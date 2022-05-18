May 18: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

A complex of storms is moving through Missouri this morning and will be close enough to give us our own rain chances. Not everyone sees rain, and rainfall amounts don’t look very high, but it’ll be enough to get the spots that do wet.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. After the rain clears this morning, temperatures start to warm up. Drier spots get close to the 90s today while others may not get as warm thanks to the morning showers. You’ll start to notice the humidity is back today. Over the next few days, we stay warm with highs in the 90s and high humidity.

A few pop-up showers each day may be the only relief until a strong cold front arrives this weekend. Severe weather doesn’t look like a huge concern along the front. A few storms could have a wind or hail threat. Most are probably just heavy rain and lightning.

Temperatures and humidity drop behind the front ending the weekend and starting the next work week on a nice note. Morning temperatures will be close to the 40s!

A suspected shooting in North Little Rock after a high school graduation is under investigation.

A suspected puppy mill fire is under investigation in Benton County.

All Southwest and Highland Drive intersection lanes are open after months of construction.

A Paragould nonprofit celebrates 40 years of helping people.

