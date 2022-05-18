Nonprofit celebrates 40 years of helping the homeless

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County nonprofit that helps those struggling with their finances celebrated its 40th year with a celebration party on Tuesday.

Mission Outreach of Northeast Arkansas provides services to the homeless and displaces community members.

It’s all thanks to the generosity of the community, which steps up to provide the funds to make it happen.

Mission Outreach’s founder, Robert Branch, spoke at the event, saying the support from the community is something that cannot be replicated.

“I hate to think about the nature of our community if we did not have this to help people in need,” he said.

Branch went on to say that there is nothing like this in the community.

“We have a food bank, but this is the only temporary shelter to home the homeless in the community,” he said.

If you would like to help Mission Outreach out, you can donate on their website.

