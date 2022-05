NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired outside Simmons Bank Arena.

Police told KARK, that the shots were fired outside Simmons Bank Arena after the North Little Rock High School graduation.

As of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday there are no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.