Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Rescue teams searching for missing canoer on Buffalo National River

Authorities in north Arkansas, including the Newton County Sheriffs Office, are investigating...
Authorities in north Arkansas, including the Newton County Sheriffs Office, are investigating illegal guide services along the Buffalo National River (BNR) after a hiker from Springfield, Mo., died from a fall in the Indian Creek drainage of the Buffalo National River.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR NORFORK, Ark. (KY3) - Rescue teams are searching for a missing canoer on the Buffalo National River.

The search began Monday evening. The water tossed the canoeist into the river near the Clabber Creek Shoal, southwest of Norfork. Another person inside the canoe made it to shore.

Several agencies have assisted in the search, including Buffalo Rangers, state and local law enforcement, and multiple fire departments.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run that sent a woman...
Police searching for vehicle involved in pedestrian hit and run
Downtown vandalism
Caught on camera: 2 businesses vandalized
One parent said after noticing her son was more tired than usual after coming home from school,...
Brookland Middle School under investigation by DHS for mistreatment of students
According to the news release, Melvin Malone, 71, left his home Tuesday morning on Slicer...
Missing man with Alzheimer’s found safe
Daydreonna Fowler received one year of probation for the incident that happened on Feb. 11th...
Ex-daycare worker to serve no time for pushing child several times

Latest News

As COVID-19 cases are trending up, the FDA authorized a new first-of-its-kind over-the-counter...
FDA authorizes new over-the-counter COVID-19 test
Larry Lacewell is the winningest coach in the history of Arkansas State football.
Legendary Arkansas State football coach Larry Lacewell passes away
Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to use a jointed red fin
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast