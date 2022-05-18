Rescue teams searching for missing canoer on Buffalo National River

NEAR NORFORK, Ark. (KY3) - Rescue teams are searching for a missing canoer on the Buffalo National River.

The search began Monday evening. The water tossed the canoeist into the river near the Clabber Creek Shoal, southwest of Norfork. Another person inside the canoe made it to shore.

Several agencies have assisted in the search, including Buffalo Rangers, state and local law enforcement, and multiple fire departments.

