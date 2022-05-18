Energy Alert
School district saving money and giving back to teachers thanks to solar array

Teachers and students from Rivercrest, along with representatives from Entegrity gathered to...
Teachers and students from Rivercrest, along with representatives from Entegrity gathered to flip the switch on their new solar array.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - The Rivercrest School District flipped the switch on their new solar array and all the money they save on energy and utility costs will be added to the teachers’ salaries.

Entegrity Solar partnered with the school district on the project, a project Jacob Estes, the company’s Business Development Executive, said he was excited to get done.

“We will be saving the school district right at around $100,000 in utility bill savings,” he said. “It’s been a great project excited to work with the district and excited for the future of this school district.”

Estes added while a project like this might look simple to the naked eye, there is a lot that goes into completing it.

“It looks like it’s super simple but there is so much design and engineering in these deals, and it just takes time,” he said. “We are excited to finally be here flip the switch and start saving the school district some money.”

The school district also has another project planned to implement lighting upgrades to save more money.

