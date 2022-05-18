Energy Alert
Shoppers cutting back amid higher grocery prices

By the end of 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting another 3-4% increase in food prices.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - With the pain of inflation still running rampant, many grocery shoppers are cutting back to combat sticker shock on the shelves.

“I can’t change it, so I just figure it out,” said Leslie Nanny.

Nanny, a mother of three, told content partner KARK that her grocery bill has nearly doubled in the last few months.

“Now one grocery trip is over $100, and that’s not even everything,” she said.

According to the Consumer Price Index, prices on the shelves have gone up 9.4% since last year, a change many people say they’re dreading.

“I just spent over $300 last week for the two of us,” Tarrie Boggs told KARK.

Boggs is a single mother with a child at home and another at college. She says she faces her own struggles paying for groceries with one income.

“It’s challenging to try and balance everything,” she said.

Both Boggs and Nanny say they’re both cutting back on trips and eating out to cut back on some extra cash.

Nanny says others who already live paycheck to paycheck may have to make some more difficult decisions.

“I can’t imagine being in their position,” she said. “You still have a house payment, and you still have an electric bill.”

By the end of 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting another 3-4% increase in food prices.

