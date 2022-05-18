Vote 2022 Election Profiles: Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three candidates are running for Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial district for this election cycle.

The district includes Craighead, Poinsett, Clay, Greene, Mississippi, and Crittenden counties.

Martin Lilly, Sonia Fonticiella, and Corey Seats each grew up in Region 8, so they know the area well.

Each candidate comes with many years of experience in practicing law, but they all feel they stand out in their own way.

“I have commanded at every level from platoon to regiment. I’ve been responsible for the safety and welfare of thousands of soldiers. I’ve been responsible for millions of dollars worth of equipment, multimillion-dollar budgets,” Seats said.

“I feel I am the person for the job because I am ready on day one,” Lilly said. “Because I’ve been doing the job of a prosecutor.”

“I’m old enough to know how to do the job and I am young enough to do it for a long time and make a real impact,” Fonticiella said.

Fonticiella said she wants to make sure whoever is elected “has a very good working relationship communicating with law enforcement” and making the prosecuting office a place people want to work is a priority.

Lilly echoes Fonticiella’s priorities, saying, “The first thing is I want to make sure we have capable deputies in all of the district. For the most part, the ones we have now are doing a good job.”

Seats said prioritizing violent crimes is a must for him.

“Aggressive prosecution of violent crimes, violent offenders, child predators, and drug traffickers,” he said. “Those that prey on the safety of our citizens.”

Seats also said adding more deputy prosecutors to help with caseloads is important to his race.

As the state continues to see more violent crime, each candidate explained how they would respond to the increase if elected.

“We’ve got to get a handle on that. Community involvement goes a long way, as I said earlier. Some of the problems we have can’t necessarily be fixed by 100 more jail beds and badges.” Seats said.

He added he would help with expanding access to specialty courts for people that need help, like mental health and drug court.

Lilly, on the other hand, said being in prison would help just as much.

“I think that when you try these cases and get these convictions and you put people in prison for long periods of time the message gets out, ‘Hey. I don’t want to go commit a crime in this area’,” he said. “That prosecutor is tough, he is going to seek life in prison.”

Fonticiella would like to see an organized crime task force that is organized with law enforcement.

“I would love to be a part of that to make sure that we are all communicating,” she said. “So, that there may be somebody in Poinsett county who is on the hit list over there for law enforcement. Well, he may be committing crime over here in Greene County.”

