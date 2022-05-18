Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Vote 2022 Election Profiles: Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District

By Imani Williams
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three candidates are running for Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial district for this election cycle.

The district includes Craighead, Poinsett, Clay, Greene, Mississippi, and Crittenden counties.

Martin Lilly, Sonia Fonticiella, and Corey Seats each grew up in Region 8, so they know the area well.

Each candidate comes with many years of experience in practicing law, but they all feel they stand out in their own way.

“I have commanded at every level from platoon to regiment. I’ve been responsible for the safety and welfare of thousands of soldiers. I’ve been responsible for millions of dollars worth of equipment, multimillion-dollar budgets,” Seats said.

“I feel I am the person for the job because I am ready on day one,” Lilly said. “Because I’ve been doing the job of a prosecutor.”

“I’m old enough to know how to do the job and I am young enough to do it for a long time and make a real impact,” Fonticiella said.

Fonticiella said she wants to make sure whoever is elected “has a very good working relationship communicating with law enforcement” and making the prosecuting office a place people want to work is a priority.

Lilly echoes Fonticiella’s priorities, saying, “The first thing is I want to make sure we have capable deputies in all of the district. For the most part, the ones we have now are doing a good job.”

Seats said prioritizing violent crimes is a must for him.

“Aggressive prosecution of violent crimes, violent offenders, child predators, and drug traffickers,” he said. “Those that prey on the safety of our citizens.”

Seats also said adding more deputy prosecutors to help with caseloads is important to his race.

As the state continues to see more violent crime, each candidate explained how they would respond to the increase if elected.

“We’ve got to get a handle on that. Community involvement goes a long way, as I said earlier. Some of the problems we have can’t necessarily be fixed by 100 more jail beds and badges.” Seats said.

He added he would help with expanding access to specialty courts for people that need help, like mental health and drug court.

Lilly, on the other hand, said being in prison would help just as much.

“I think that when you try these cases and get these convictions and you put people in prison for long periods of time the message gets out, ‘Hey. I don’t want to go commit a crime in this area’,” he said. “That prosecutor is tough, he is going to seek life in prison.”

Fonticiella would like to see an organized crime task force that is organized with law enforcement.

“I would love to be a part of that to make sure that we are all communicating,” she said. “So, that there may be somebody in Poinsett county who is on the hit list over there for law enforcement. Well, he may be committing crime over here in Greene County.”

You can visit the Vote 2022 page for more information about the 2022 Arkansas Preferential Primary Election.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One parent said after noticing her son was more tired than usual after coming home from school,...
Brookland Middle School under investigation by DHS for mistreatment of students
Police need the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run that sent a woman...
Police searching for vehicle involved in pedestrian hit and run
Police arrested an 18-year-old Paragould man Thursday on suspicion of rape after they say he...
Man arrested on rape charge
Stan Mcdaniel, 57, of Jonesboro, was arrested for terroristic threatening Sunday after he and...
Man accused of threatening to chop off girlfriend’s head
Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash happened Monday on Highway 34 near Beech Grove.
Person airlifted after rollover crash

Latest News

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in the commonwealth and there are a number of big races on the...
CHECK RESULTS: Ky. Primary Election
Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Region 8 News Coverage
Five Republican candidates are fighting for one spot on the November ballot.
Vote 2022 Election Profiles: Randolph County Judge
The Poinsett County Courthouse in Harrisburg is home to the Poinsett County Judge.
Election Profiles: Poinsett County Judge