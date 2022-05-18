Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

World War II veteran’s remains return home after 80 years

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brady Prewitt was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor and his remains have been interred at a memorial in Hawaii ever since, but after all this time they have made their way home.

Thanks to DNA testing, it was found in 2019, Brady, who was on the U.S.S. Oklahoma back in 1941, had remains underwater. Eventually, the United States Navy was able to send those remains back to Brady’s home in Highland, Arkansas.

Rear Admiral Gene Price with the Navy said with advancing technologies, they are slowly able to figure out cases like Prewitt’s and have been able to keep their promise to people.

“Now [with] the DNA analysis, the Navy and Army have been to figure out who is who, and we are slowly sent those folks back home to the ones who love them,” Price said.

On May 13, Brady’s remains arrived in Hardy.

Family members of Brady traveled to Highland for the funeral on Wednesday, including his cousin, Larry. He said being able to gather like this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It was very special,” Larry said. “I think it’s very special for the country because here is an individual that gave his life and has been dead for over 80 years and has now just been found and been able to be brought home.”

He added this shows a lot about the military and how they will keep to their word about returning the soldiers home.

“Leave no person behind and Brady has now come home, and we are all happy as a result of it,” Larry said.

Former and active military members also gathered to pay their respects and help say goodbye to a man who gave his life for the greater good.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run that sent a woman...
Police searching for vehicle involved in pedestrian hit and run
Larry Lacewell is the winningest coach in the history of Arkansas State football.
Legendary Arkansas State football coach Larry Lacewell passes away
One parent said after noticing her son was more tired than usual after coming home from school,...
Brookland Middle School under investigation by DHS for mistreatment of students
Downtown vandalism
Caught on camera: 2 businesses vandalized
According to the news release, Melvin Malone, 71, left his home Tuesday morning on Slicer...
Missing man with Alzheimer’s found safe

Latest News

St. Bernards Healthcare CEO Chris Barber credits part of Jonebsoro's success to the diverse...
Town hall focuses on improvements for Jonesboro and nearby communities
The Arkansas Department of Health tracks flu cases each week with a report that shows...
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on flu season
A volunteer hands out food at the commodity distribution event.
Commodity distribution event starts early due to demand
Rescue teams are searching for a missing canoer on the Buffalo National River.
Rescue teams searching for missing canoer on Buffalo National River