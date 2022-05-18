World War II veteran’s remains return home after 80 years

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brady Prewitt was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor and his remains have been interred at a memorial in Hawaii ever since, but after all this time they have made their way home.

Thanks to DNA testing, it was found in 2019, Brady, who was on the U.S.S. Oklahoma back in 1941, had remains underwater. Eventually, the United States Navy was able to send those remains back to Brady’s home in Highland, Arkansas.

Rear Admiral Gene Price with the Navy said with advancing technologies, they are slowly able to figure out cases like Prewitt’s and have been able to keep their promise to people.

“Now [with] the DNA analysis, the Navy and Army have been to figure out who is who, and we are slowly sent those folks back home to the ones who love them,” Price said.

On May 13, Brady’s remains arrived in Hardy.

Family members of Brady traveled to Highland for the funeral on Wednesday, including his cousin, Larry. He said being able to gather like this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It was very special,” Larry said. “I think it’s very special for the country because here is an individual that gave his life and has been dead for over 80 years and has now just been found and been able to be brought home.”

He added this shows a lot about the military and how they will keep to their word about returning the soldiers home.

“Leave no person behind and Brady has now come home, and we are all happy as a result of it,” Larry said.

Former and active military members also gathered to pay their respects and help say goodbye to a man who gave his life for the greater good.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.