1 killed, 4 others injured in crash

A minor died and four others were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash.
A minor died and four others were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A minor died and four others were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash occurred at 10:42 p.m. on Highway 18 just east of State Highway 181 in rural Mississippi County.

Jaylin Johnson, 19, of Blytheville was westbound when his 2009 Hyundai left the right side of the roadway into a ditch. The vehicle then overturned before coming to a final rest in a field, the fatal crash report stated.

Johnson and three passengers—19-year-old Javian Johnson, 19-year-old Kezarious Barnett, and an unidentified minor—all suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Another minor passenger, who ASP did not identified, died of their injuries.

The crash happened a little more than an hour after another fatal crash on Highway 18 that killed one person and injured another.

