5A State Baseball Preview: Marion making 2nd finals appearance

Patriots advance to state title game
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - Our final state finals preview is Marion baseball.

The Patriots won a share of the 5A East title for the first time ever. Arkansas State signee Chase Armstrong tossed a complete-game shutout in the state semis. Pete Prater’s Patriots face Van Buren Saturday at 4:00pm in the 5A State Championship. The matchup will be televised on Arkansas PBS.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

