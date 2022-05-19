Energy Alert
5A State Softball Preview: Greene County Tech breaks through to state finals

The Lady Eagles will play in the 5A State Championship Game.
The Lady Eagles will play in the 5A State Championship Game.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - We have more NEA teams that’ll compete in the Weekend of Champions. Greene County Tech softball will play in primetime for the 5A State Championship.

GCT reached the finals after beating Sheridan this past weekend in Hot Springs. The green and gold are building more momentum after their 5th consecutive conference title.

The Lady Eagles look to snap Benton’s 63 game winning streak. First pitch is Saturday at 7:00pm at the Benton Athletic Complex. The game will be televised on Arkansas PBS.

