5A State Softball Preview: Greene County Tech breaks through to state finals

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - We have more NEA teams that’ll compete in the Weekend of Champions. Greene County Tech softball will play in primetime for the 5A State Championship.

GCT reached the finals after beating Sheridan this past weekend in Hot Springs. The green and gold are building more momentum after their 5th consecutive conference title.

The Lady Eagles look to snap Benton’s 63 game winning streak. First pitch is Saturday at 7:00pm at the Benton Athletic Complex. The game will be televised on Arkansas PBS.

