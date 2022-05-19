Energy Alert
Crews respond to deadly crash on Highway 18

Mississippi County deadly crash
Mississippi County deadly crash(ARDOT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Mississippi County.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office Captain Preston Williams, one person is dead after a crash on Highway 18 east of Manila near Big Lake.

An Arkansas Department of Transportation map shows traffic is slow in both directions as of 10:30 p.m.

Region 8 News will provide more details as we learn them.

