Crews respond to deadly crash on Highway 18
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Mississippi County.
According to Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office Captain Preston Williams, one person is dead after a crash on Highway 18 east of Manila near Big Lake.
An Arkansas Department of Transportation map shows traffic is slow in both directions as of 10:30 p.m.
Region 8 News will provide more details as we learn them.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.