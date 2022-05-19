No one hurt in fire caused by downed powerline

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews say no one was hurt in a brush fire caused after a powerline fell on trees.

Craighead County Dispatch said the Jonesboro Fire Department assisted other departments with the fire near Highway 349 and Craighead County Road 108.

We’re told the fire was not near any structures and it got up about three-feet high.

According to Craighead Electric Cooperative, power should be back on for residents that were in the area.

We have an outage west of Jonesboro affecting 173 members. We received a report of a tree going thru the line at the... Posted by Craighead Electric Cooperative on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Region 8 News will continue to gather more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.