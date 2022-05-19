Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

No one hurt in fire caused by downed powerline

(Craighead Electric Cooperative)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews say no one was hurt in a brush fire caused after a powerline fell on trees.

Craighead County Dispatch said the Jonesboro Fire Department assisted other departments with the fire near Highway 349 and Craighead County Road 108.

We’re told the fire was not near any structures and it got up about three-feet high.

According to Craighead Electric Cooperative, power should be back on for residents that were in the area.

We have an outage west of Jonesboro affecting 173 members. We received a report of a tree going thru the line at the...

Posted by Craighead Electric Cooperative on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Region 8 News will continue to gather more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy died Wednesday night when investigators said he lost control of his SUV and hit a utility...
Driver killed in Highway 18 crash
Larry Lacewell is the winningest coach in the history of Arkansas State football.
Legendary Arkansas State football coach Larry Lacewell passes away
Etowah, Luxora, Osceola, Keiser, and Burdette fire crews assisted.
Landfill fire under investigation
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers interviewed Lathan McLeod after it was...
Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor
A minor died and four others were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 4 others injured in crash

Latest News

Tuckerman head softball coach
Region 8 Sports Extra: Matt Dillon on Tuckerman softball winning 2022 state championship
Lady Bulldogs win 2A state title
Tuckerman beats EPC to win 2022 2A State Softball Championship
Patriots preparing to play in state finals
5A State Baseball: Marion making 2nd finals appearance
A closely divided House approved legislation Thursday to crack down on alleged price gouging by...
House approves bill to take aim at gasoline ‘price gouging’