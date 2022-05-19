Former chief deputy arraigned on fraud, extortion charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Stone County chief deputy was arraigned in Little Rock federal court Thursday on charges of extortion, bank fraud, and selling a stolen firearm.

According to U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Ross, a federal grand jury indicted 36-year-old Zachary Hunter Alexander of Fifty Six.

“The indictment alleges that Alexander solicited money in 2018 from the Stone County Sheriff’s Foundation to purchase AR-15 style firearms for the Sheriff’s Office,” Thursday’s news release stated. “According to the indictment, the Foundation provided over $4,000, which Alexander deposited into his personal account.”

Alexander is accused of providing a signed invoice listing six firearms which turned out to be fraudulent. The invoice was used to authorize a $3,090 expenditure on the sheriff’s office credit card.

Prosecutors also allege Alexander sold a sniper rifle belonging to the sheriff’s office and purchased with foundation money.

He also faces five counts of extortion under the color of official right. According to Ross, Alexander misused his authority as chief deputy to obtain $105,000 that he used for himself.

If convicted of bank fraud, Alexander faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of not more than $1 million.

According to the prosecutor, selling a stolen firearm carries a penalty of not more than 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Extortion under color of official right carries up to 20 years in prison and a fine of no more than $250,000.

