Former county judge dies

Former Randolph County Judge David Jansen has died.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Randolph County Judge David Jansen has died.

Jansen, who retired in 2021, served the county for 16 years.

At the time of his retirement, Jansen said he loved his job but he had cancer.

Sheriff Kevin Bell told Region 8 News that Jansen died Wednesday afternoon.

Hope Gardens Funeral Home will be in charge of Jansen’s arrangements, which have not yet been released.

