Furry famous: A pair of TikTok pups give back to humane society

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of pups are gaining some attention on social media, and their owner is using their fame to help bring awareness to a dog shelter.

Hank and Hercules are a pair of Great Danes who became famous on TikTok for their weird antics and have turned that fame into support for other dogs.

The video showed Hank licking the window along with putting the other dog’s head in his mouth.

The dogs’ owner, Ryanne O’Donnell, said the first video she posted blew up.

“I posted it and within an hour it had like a million views,” she said. “Then it kept blowing up and blowing up, and now to this day we are at 22.3 million on that exact video.”

O’Donnell could not believe the support for her dogs and said since then, companies have reached out to her about sponsoring her pets.

“If we wanted to partner up with them, they would make merchandise for the dogs, and we sell it and all of the money goes directly towards a fundraiser we choose,” she said.

That’s why O’Donnell said it was a no-brainer she wanted to partner with the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

“It feels good just to be able to give back to them and to use our platform,” she said. “We can use them to raise awareness about things people don’t really know.”

On Tuesday, the Humane Society raised $217 by selling different things from shirts to mugs.

If you are interested in purchasing the merchandise, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

