Importance of being an educated voter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When heading out to the polls, you’ll want to remember to be informed about each race on your ballot.

A position you may be unfamiliar with is the Arkansas lieutenant governor.

According to the office’s website, the lieutenant governor presides over the senate with a tie-breaking vote.

They also serve as governor when the governor is out of state, impeached, removed from office, dies, or is otherwise unable to discharge the office’s duties.

In Tuesday’s primary election, several candidates are vying for the Republican nomination.

Leslie Rutledge

Chris Bequette

Greg Bledsoe

Jason Rapert

Doyle Webb

Joseph Wood

Roby Brock with our content partner Talk Business & Politics said that’s why it’s important to pay attention to each office.

“If you’re not educated on who’s making decisions that impact you on the local and federal level you’re really doing yourself an injustice,” he said. “They are making decisions that are impacting your life. You’re going to want people that will be in those offices and understand what you’re going through.”

Early voting is open state-wide Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until election day on May 24.

