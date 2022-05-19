Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Importance of being an educated voter

Arkansas state flag outside the state Capitol.
When heading out to the polls, you’ll want to remember to be informed about each race on your ballot.(KAIT)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When heading out to the polls, you’ll want to remember to be informed about each race on your ballot.

A position you may be unfamiliar with is the Arkansas lieutenant governor.

VOTE 2022: Click here for candidate information

According to the office’s website, the lieutenant governor presides over the senate with a tie-breaking vote.

They also serve as governor when the governor is out of state, impeached, removed from office, dies, or is otherwise unable to discharge the office’s duties.

In Tuesday’s primary election, several candidates are vying for the Republican nomination.

  • Leslie Rutledge
  • Chris Bequette
  • Greg Bledsoe
  • Jason Rapert
  • Doyle Webb
  • Joseph Wood

Roby Brock with our content partner Talk Business & Politics said that’s why it’s important to pay attention to each office.

“If you’re not educated on who’s making decisions that impact you on the local and federal level you’re really doing yourself an injustice,” he said. “They are making decisions that are impacting your life. You’re going to want people that will be in those offices and understand what you’re going through.”

Early voting is open state-wide Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until election day on May 24.

For more election information, visit our Vote 2022 page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run that sent a woman...
Police searching for vehicle involved in pedestrian hit and run
Larry Lacewell is the winningest coach in the history of Arkansas State football.
Legendary Arkansas State football coach Larry Lacewell passes away
One parent said after noticing her son was more tired than usual after coming home from school,...
Brookland Middle School under investigation by DHS for mistreatment of students
Downtown vandalism
Caught on camera: 2 businesses vandalized
According to the news release, Melvin Malone, 71, left his home Tuesday morning on Slicer...
Missing man with Alzheimer’s found safe

Latest News

Early voting numbers have already surpassed the total from 2018 with time to spare.
Early voting numbers higher than expected
Mehmet Oz is one of the Republican primary candidates for the Senate locked in a race too early...
Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race still too close to call; Mastriano wins gov nod
Martin Lilly, Sonia Fonticiella, and Corey Seats are running for the position.
Vote 2022 Election Profiles: Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District
Tuesday is Primary Election Day in the commonwealth and there are a number of big races on the...
CHECK RESULTS: Ky. Primary Election