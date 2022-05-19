Lyon College purchases property for dental, veterinary schools

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon College’s proposed dental and veterinary schools will be located on the former Heifer International campus in Little Rock.

OneHealth Education Group of Little Rock announced Thursday that the Batesville college had agreed to purchase the property.

Arkansas Business said the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

On Tuesday, Heifer International announced it was selling the property and planning to lease two floors of its four-story main building under a long-term lease.

According to Thursday’s report, Lyon will occupy much of Heifer’s campus under a lease agreement that’s being worked out.

Heifer will remain as a tenant. The Clinton Foundation will become a third tenant in the main building. The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra also plans to build a $9 million music center on the property it’s been leasing from Heifer.

Last month, Lyon College announced plans to develop veterinary and dental schools. They will be the first in-state schools to offer these studies.

Following consideration by the Higher Learning Commission, the college will submit accreditation applications with the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Council on Education (COE) and the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA).

If approved, classes could begin as soon as 2024 or 2025.

