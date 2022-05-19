Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lyon College purchases property for dental, veterinary schools

Lyon College’s proposed dental and veterinary schools will be located on the former Heifer...
Lyon College’s proposed dental and veterinary schools will be located on the former Heifer International campus in Little Rock.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon College’s proposed dental and veterinary schools will be located on the former Heifer International campus in Little Rock.

OneHealth Education Group of Little Rock announced Thursday that the Batesville college had agreed to purchase the property.

Arkansas Business said the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

On Tuesday, Heifer International announced it was selling the property and planning to lease two floors of its four-story main building under a long-term lease.

According to Thursday’s report, Lyon will occupy much of Heifer’s campus under a lease agreement that’s being worked out.

Heifer will remain as a tenant. The Clinton Foundation will become a third tenant in the main building. The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra also plans to build a $9 million music center on the property it’s been leasing from Heifer.

Last month, Lyon College announced plans to develop veterinary and dental schools. They will be the first in-state schools to offer these studies.

Following consideration by the Higher Learning Commission, the college will submit accreditation applications with the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Council on Education (COE) and the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA).

If approved, classes could begin as soon as 2024 or 2025.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy died Wednesday night when investigators said he lost control of his SUV and hit a utility...
Driver killed in Highway 18 crash
Larry Lacewell is the winningest coach in the history of Arkansas State football.
Legendary Arkansas State football coach Larry Lacewell passes away
Etowah, Luxora, Osceola, Keiser, and Burdette fire crews assisted.
Landfill fire under investigation
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers interviewed Lathan McLeod after it was...
Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor
Police arrested Kenlisa Fletcher, 33, after they said she blocked a school bus with her vehicle...
Woman accused of terroristic threatening toward bus driver

Latest News

Former Randolph County Judge David Jansen has died.
Former county judge dies
Around 1 in 20 residents in Arkansas and Tennessee were missed during the 2020 census.
Arkansas Census: 1 in 20 residents missed during U.S. head count
Highway crews will remove the old corrugated metal pipes and install new ones for a cross-drain...
Traffic Alert: ArDOT closing highway for pipe installation
A minor died and four others were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 4 others injured in crash