Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police arrested a 21-year-old Jonesboro man after they said he sexually assaulted a minor.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers interviewed Lathan McLeod after it was reported a 15-year-old girl had sex with McLeod “against her will”.

Officers said the incident reportedly took place when McLeod was giving the girl a ride home.

During their interview, McLeod told officers he did have sex with the girl, but he added it was consensual and she was “the one that wanted to have sex”.

On Wednesday, McLeod appeared before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler, who found probable cause to charge him with fourth-degree sexual assault.

Fowler set McLeod’s bond at $25,000 and is expected to appear in court again on June 30.

