Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child porn

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Searcy man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after evidence showed him sexually abusing minors for decades and producing child pornography.

According to a news release, in 2019, the Searcy Police Department began investigating John Ronald Ord, 51, after a teenager reported he had been sexually abused by Ord since 2012.

Their investigation revealed Ord had been preying on teenage boys as far back as 1999 by exploiting their weaknesses and would provide drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing them, United States Attorney Jonathan Ross said.

The news release went on to say at least 19 of Ord’s victims have been identified.

Officers found through a search of Ord’s phone that in Dec. 2018, he had a conversation with a 14-year-old on the dating app, Grindr.

In the conversation, Ord asked the 14-year-old to send him explicit photos, leading to a child pornography charge in Dec. 2019. Ord pled guilty to the charge in Dec. 2021.

Ross said Ord was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release following his prison time.

