Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

May 19: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Humidity is back! We’re starting off the day already warm with more 90s expected this afternoon.

We’ll stay very warm and humid until the cold front arrives late Saturday. For the rest of the workweek, we will have that chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm each afternoon. Heat relief arrives by Sunday morning.

We’ll see a chance of rain and storms first.

The best chance of rain will be Saturday into Saturday night. We do not see a huge severe thunderstorm threat, but a few storms could have a wind and hail threat.

It’ll feel nice for a couple of days with below-normal temperatures, but we should be back to normal by the middle of the week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Both large and small retailers are feeling the effects of inflation.

In a non-presidential election year, your vote may be more important than ever, and some areas are seeing record early voting.

If you have a teen or pre-teen, you won’t want to miss our special investigation into the dangers of sending and receiving nude photos and videos.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Lacewell is the winningest coach in the history of Arkansas State football.
Legendary Arkansas State football coach Larry Lacewell passes away
Mississippi County deadly crash
Crews respond to deadly crash on Highway 18
Etowah, Luxora, Osceola, Keiser, and Burdette fire crews assisted.
Landfill fire under investigation
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers interviewed Lathan McLeod after it was...
Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor

Latest News

Family Dollar to close West Memphis distribution center
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Etowah, Luxora, Osceola, Keiser, and Burdette fire crews assisted.
Landfill fire under investigation
Prices at Urban Organics in Jonesboro.
Small businesses battle inflation