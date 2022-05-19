Multiple fire crews at scene of landfill fire

LUXORA, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple fire departments are at the scene of a fire at the Mississippi County Landfill in Luxora.

Etowah, Luxora, Osceola, Keiser, and Burdette fire crews are assisting in the operation.

Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said there is no damage, and no one has been injured.

The departments are working off tankers since there are no fire hydrants in the area, according to Hill.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

